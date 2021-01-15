Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Herc Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. owns 213 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 352,840 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,711 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 200,369 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 75,859 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,848 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 111.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 187.79%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.118500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $346.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 250.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.6 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.41.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.08 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $54.52.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25.