Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Wells Fargo

Investment company Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Centene Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Wells Fargo, Energy Transfer LP, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYG, KRE, VB, SBNY, IWB, KBE, AVY, GLD, DOW, GE,

IYG, KRE, VB, SBNY, IWB, KBE, AVY, GLD, DOW, GE, Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, FB, CNC, VIG, SOXX, ERIC, IVV, NOK, CRM, DSI, VUG, TMO, BRK.B, VTI, WMT,

AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, FB, CNC, VIG, SOXX, ERIC, IVV, NOK, CRM, DSI, VUG, TMO, BRK.B, VTI, WMT, Reduced Positions: ACWV, JPST, IJH, BABA, IJR, VMC, EPD, MRK, SCHD, GD, RTX, XOM, SCHM,

ACWV, JPST, IJH, BABA, IJR, VMC, EPD, MRK, SCHD, GD, RTX, XOM, SCHM, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, ET, BACPL.PFD,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,833 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,453 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,986 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,292 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 21,074 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $205.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 8,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 217.45%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1736.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 254.33%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.