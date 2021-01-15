Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Donald L. Hagan, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, JM Smucker Co, Northern Trust Corp, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald L. Hagan, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Donald L. Hagan, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,041 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 114,189 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 44,685 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 47,658 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 30,142 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 13,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $96.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 194.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 67.75%. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 69.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85.