Insulet's Omnipod DASH® System Now Available in Canada

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in [url="]tubeless+insulin+pump+[/url]technology with its OmnipodInsulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the Omnipod DASHInsulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in Canada.“We’re thrilled to bring this convenient and easy-to-use insulin delivery system to Canada,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer of Insulet. “The Omnipod DASH System’s sleek, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM), combined with the existing benefits of Pod therapy, will provide Canadian users even more freedom, flexibility, and discretion to simplify their diabetes management.”The Omnipod DASH System combines a tubeless, wearable, waterproofPod with an easy-to-use, touchscreen PDM. The handheld, smartphone-like PDM features an intuitive interface that allows customers to wirelessly control the Pod to deliver customizable basal rates and bolus amounts. The Pod provides up to 72 hoursof continuous insulin therapy and allows individuals to simplify life with no more daily injections.“The Omnipod System has been a vital part of my diabetes management since 2013 and I am excited that the Omnipod DASH is coming to Canada,” said Esther Funk, a Registered Nurse and Certified Pump Trainer living with Type 1 diabetes. “The touchscreen design makes it simple and easy to operate. Thank you Insulet for continuing to provide new and innovative options for diabetes management.”Rebecca Redmond, who will be among the first individuals in Canada to use the Omnipod DASH System, says, “When it comes to the Omnipod DASH, I am most excited about the Pod Site Tracker as a tool to help me rotate my Pod sites, which makes insulin absorption more effective. This is an example of how Omnipod DASH supports better, more proactive diabetes management. I am also looking forward to the new touchscreen and the fact that it looks like a smartphone.”Insulet plans to launch the Omnipod DASH System throughout Canada on a province-by-province basis throughout 2021 to coincide with reimbursement by provincial health programs.For more information visit please visit [url="]www.omnipod.com.[/url]1.The Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System is the first and only tubeless device that can provide three days of non-stop insulin delivery. Its unique design consists of just two parts; a lightweight, tubeless, waterproof, wearable Pod controlled by a smartphone touch-screen Bluetoothenabled controller, minimizing the number of components to carry. The Omnipod DASH System offers simple, smart, discreet insulin control for people diagnosed with Type 1 or insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes. The Omnipod DASH System, which received FDA clearance in June 2018, is the only [url="]DTSec[/url] and [url="]ISO+27001[/url] certified insulin pump for cyber and information security and safety.Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.insulet.com[/url] and [url="]www.omnipod.com[/url].This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2020 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.©2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod DASH are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Insulet Corporation is under license.

