KBR Selected as Technical Advisor for SK Hydrogen Development Project

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide technical advisory solutions to SK E&S for its hydrogen development business in South Korea. SK Group announced late last year that it would invest in assets that will provide hydrogen as a next-generation eco-friendly energy source.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technical solutions to support SK's plan to build a 30,000 metric-ton-per-annum liquefied hydrogen facility and supply liquefied hydrogen to various metropolitan areas in South Korea. The initial phase of the project includes KBR reviewing key licensor technologies.

"We are delighted to be part of this strategic project and to support SK's philosophy of sustainable growth in the hydrogen sector," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Technology Solutions. "This contract award aligns with KBR's strategic decision to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions to our customers. As a premier provider of technologies, value added design and project integration capability, KBR will leverage its hydrogen and cryogenic domain expertise to support SK in this critical phase of the project."

For many years, KBR has been an industry leader in energy transition, offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to clients to support decarbonization. KBR has been actively involved in the hydrogen value chain as a technology provider, an advisor and provider of differentiated project delivery solutions. KBR has licensed over 260 syngas projects involving hydrogen production and has completed a large number of projects involving gas compression and cryogenic handling and storage.

About SK E&S

SK E&S, based in Seoul, South Korea, is an affiliate of SK Group, one of the country's top three industrial conglomerates with over $140 billion in annual global revenue and more than 100,000 employees worldwide. SK E&S has completed projects across the LNG value chain from upstream to downstream and has secured the largest city gas market share in the nation. The company is also engaging in district heating and cooling, gas-fueled electricity generation, LNG import, and renewable energy, as well as the energy solutions business. SK E&S plans to actively participate in the hydrogen business which is the core of ESG investment and is drawing attention as a next-generation energy. The company also plays a key role in the SK Hydrogen Business Development Center. It plans to become a major global eco-friendly energy company that encompasses hydrogen renewable energy solutions by expanding its business to all areas of hydrogen ecosystems, including production, distribution, and sales of hydrogen based on deep experiences from its LNG value chain.

For more information on SK E&S, visit http://www.skens.com/.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

