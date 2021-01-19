Longleaf Partners Comments on CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison (HKSE:00001) (-23%, -2.23%; 15%, 0.77%), a conglomerate of telecommunications, health & beauty, infrastructure, global ports and energy, was also a detractor. The company's Oil and Retail businesses were severely impacted by COVID in the first half of the year. Taking advantage of the tough environment, management merged oil business Husky Energy with Cenovus Energy to create a new integrated Canadian oil and natural gas company with tremendous synergies. Within Retail, Watson stores have seen traffic recovery after cities unlocked, and profits are expected to grow year-over-year in the second half. While global Port total volume declined in 2020, CK Hutchison's ports outperformed relative to its peers, given its hub locations in Europe and Asia. The Telecom division is the least impacted in the current environment, as lockdowns and work from home have resulted in improvement in business volume and asset utilization. In November, the company reached an agreement with Cellnex to sell its telecom tower assets for €10 billion, well above our expectation and nearly half of CK Hutchison's market cap. The deal would materially strengthen CK Hutchison's balance sheet by reducing net debt. We are greatly encouraged that the board stated its plans to allocate a portion of the proceeds to share buybacks, which would increase the value per share for all shareholders. In another potentially value-accretive market consolidation opportunity, CK Hutchison entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in December to discuss merging its telecom business in Indonesia with Indosat.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
