Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCMP, GOOG,

CCMP, GOOG, Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, ETW, T, JPM, DIS, FB, VZ, MCD,

SPY, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, ETW, T, JPM, DIS, FB, VZ, MCD, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MDY, ET, WTRG, JNJ, RSP, V,

BRK.B, MDY, ET, WTRG, JNJ, RSP, V, Sold Out: IEF,

For the details of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/youngs+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 73,807 shares, 33.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,698 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.18% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 19,907 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,579 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,058 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $170.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 4,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1749.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 23,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.