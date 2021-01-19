  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

January 19, 2021 | About: SPY +0.37% MSFT +0.26% CCMP +3.31% GOOG +0.55% IEF +0.02%

Investment company Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/youngs+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.
  1. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 73,807 shares, 33.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,698 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.18%
  3. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 19,907 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,579 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.2%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,058 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $170.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 4,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1749.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 23,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

