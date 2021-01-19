  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dragontail Systems Deploys Autonomous Drones To Assist Food Deliveries

January 19, 2021

Dragontail Systems' AI-Based Technology Ensures Hot & Fresh Food From Order to Delivery

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX: DTS), a software company that optimizes the entire restaurant order and delivery process for global brands like Dominos, KFC and Pizza Hut, today announced the deployment of an autonomous drones control and optimization system to increase restaurants' delivery capabilities by flying meals to delivery drivers for pick-up in remote landing zones. The drones are integrated with the company's unique Algo Dispatching System, a platform that uses AI-based technology to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery.

The drones are the latest innovation to combat delivery challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a heightened demand for delivery orders, the drones offer restaurants and ghost kitchens an opportunity to reach more consumers in suburbs and rural areas while alleviating the need for delivery drivers to remain in close proximity to restaurants. Delivery drivers can meet at the drone landing zones, ranging from parking lots to other remote destinations, where the drones will drop off strategically coordinated orders directly from the corresponding kitchen.

"This technology is vital to the current crisis impacting the restaurant industry," said Ido Levanon, CEO and Director of Dragontail Systems. "Our drone deliveries provide restaurants and delivery drivers an opportunity to reach an extended customer base while doing so in a safe and cost-effective manner."

In addition to supporting the efforts of restaurants, ghost kitchens and delivery drivers, customer satisfaction is at the forefront of the drone technology. Through the Algo Dispatching System, the drones will deploy orders based on an optimized scheduling system that ensures orders are dispatched when hot and fresh. Simultaneously, the Algo dispatch screen monitors the exact location of each drone to ensure timely drop offs.

"The dining experience may look and feel different, but catering to the customer journey remains at the core of the restaurant industry's success. Our technology prioritizes this by optimizing the entire order and delivery process to amplify customer satisfaction, and our drone technology is an added layer in achieving that goal," Levanon added.

For more information about Dragontail Systems, visit: www.dragontail.com

About Dragontail Systems
Dragontail is revolutionizing the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and foodservice industry with its Algo Platform and computer-vision QT quality system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. The Algo Platform uses a sophisticated patented algorithm to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery. It is the first system in the world to fully automate and streamline the kitchen flow to deliver an immediate and significant return on investment to fast food and quick service restaurants. The QT system's sensor and camera automatically monitor the preparation and cooking process in the kitchen to improve the quality and consistency of meals. Using proprietary patented advanced AI machine-learning technology, the system keeps improving its diagnostics, becoming even more efficient. Dragontail Systems products are currently installed in approximately 2,500 stores in Canada Australia Asia and Europe and for the first time are being offered to the US Market.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragontail-systems-deploys-autonomous-drones-to-assist-food-deliveries-301210450.html

SOURCE Dragontail Systems


