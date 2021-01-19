Pelham Global Financials Ltd Buys Bank Bradesco SA, Sells StoneCo, HDFC Bank, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Pelham Global Financials Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bank Bradesco SA, sells StoneCo, HDFC Bank, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Pelham Global Financials Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+global+financials+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 646,356 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 139,180 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 332,418 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.32%
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,738,000 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 168,736 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.11%
Pelham Global Financials Ltd initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.46. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 4,738,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Pelham Global Financials Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $64.12.
