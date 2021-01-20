The Future of Restaurant Technology Has Arrived: Introducing PAR Helixâ„¢

[url="]ParTech%2C+Inc.[/url] (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, is announcing the official launch of its latest terminal, the PAR Helix™. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR)The Helix features a 13.3” widescreen monitor, giving it a smaller restaurant footprint compared to PAR’s current slate of terminals, and includes 8GB of RAM, an Apollo Lake Intel Celeron Processor, and 128GB SSD. The purpose-built terminal also simplifies system maintenance and future upgrades thanks to its removable compute module, minimizing overall downtime. When the operating system needs to be upgraded or a part needs to be replaced, the entire compute module can be quickly swapped out.PAR Helix also features a double-hinge system, so restaurants can adjust the terminal to a variety of different heights to accommodate traditional and low-profile set-ups. This allows the staff to comfortably use the terminal at any height. It also includes a built in I/O board to connect peripherals to the terminal and can be upgraded with an expandable I/O board that offers users the option to connect more accessories as needed.“We wanted the Helix to remove some of the most common barriers restaurant staff face with their guests,” Ryan Volberg, SVP and GM of PAR Restaurant Solutions Group, said. “We wanted a terminal that was easy to maintain, easy to upgrade, and didn’t get in the way of the guest experience. This terminal combines all those features with PAR’s track record of excellent customer service and support. We’re excited to see how the Helix helps PAR live up to our mantra of ‘Food. People. Nothing in between™.’”The Helix is available for purchase starting January 20, 2021.PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit [url="]www.partech.com[/url] or connect with PAR on [url="]Facebook[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

