Intelligent Automation Provider Telkonet Releases Cutting Edge Smart Thermostat

Touch Combo opens environments to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Zigbee All-in-One controller.

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company", "Telkonet"), a leading intelligent automation and energy management technology developer offering solutions for commercial markets including Hospitality, Education, Military, Government, MDU, and Assisted Living, has expanded its integration capabilities with the introduction of the cutting edge smart thermostat, the Touch Combo. The Touch Combo features three leading communication protocols used in IoT devices in one thermostat: Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and BLE. The Touch Combo can utilize a property's existing infrastructure, opening up enormous new possibilities and offering a resilientnetwork that is ready to integrate tomorrow's technology.

Telkonet's Touch Combo's revolutionary design utilizes a property's robust Wi-Fi infrastructure for a direct Wi-Fi connection to the internet and existing Wi-Fi access points. The Touch Combo's Zigbee connection will integrate with the full suite of Telkonet IoT controllers and sensors as well as third-party IoT devices like door locks and lighting. Touch Combo also features Bluetooth, opening a new avenue of integration to Telkonet. The Touch Combo integrates with BLE-technology such as panic buttons,door locks and location technology.

Reducing upfront costs, the Touch Combo eliminates the need for additional Zigbee network infrastructure, using the existing network to its fullest extent and allowing properties to reach their maximum potential through intelligent automation.

Telkonet's Touch Combo puts the control in the hands of residents with remote room climate control and customized schedules using the new Rhapsody Sonata mobile app. Property managers will enjoy the building view and individual room control with Rhapsody, Telkonet's newest cloud-based integration software.

Through its innovative technologies and ever-expanding integration capabilities, Telkonet remains at the forefront of building automation platforms.

"We're extremely proud of this newest innovation within intelligent automation and smart devices," stated Jason Tienor, Telkonet's Chief Executive Officer. "The versatility of this new device opens a vast new world of possibilities for the deployment of commercial intelligent environments and raises the bar for sustainability and enhanced user experiences."

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

