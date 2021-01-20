Largo Resources Announces Record Quarterly and Full Year 2020 Operational Results and Exceeds 2020 Sales Guidance; Provides 2021 Guidance

Largo Resources Ltd. ("" or the "") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is very pleased to announce that it has achieved record quarterly and annual 2020 operational results at the Maracás Menchen Mine and has exceeded its 2020 annual sales guidance by 260 tonnes. Building upon the operational and sales accomplishments in 2020, management is confident in its ability to deliver on its production, sales and cost guidance in 2021. The Company is also heavily focused on the strategic development of Largo Clean Energy in 2021 to provide safe, grid-scale VRFBs to fast-growing renewable energy storage sector.

2

5

2

3

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

3

2













2020







2019















Q4







Full Year







Q4







Full Year















































Total Ore Mined (tonnes)







338,226







1,087,518







329,792







1,156,016







Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%)5







1.18







1.29







1.36







1.34















































Effective Grade of Ore Milled (%)5







1.28







1.34







1.57







1.50







Concentrate Produced (tonnes)







108,609







412,661







100,879







382,501







Grade of Concentrate (%)







3.24







3.28







3.28







3.29







Contained V 2 O 5 (tonnes)







3,515







13,540







3,310







12,580















































Crushing Recovery (%)







98.1







98.1







96.6







97.0







Milling Recovery (%)







95.4







96.2







96.0







96.9







Kiln Recovery (%)







91.2







91.0







89.7







89.1







Leaching Recovery (%)







98.5







98.6







96.7







96.8







Chemical Plant Recovery (%)







95.8







96.3







96.1







96.8







Global Recovery (%)4







80.6







81.4







77.3







78.5















































V 2 O 5 produced (tonnes)







3,340







11,825







3,011







10,577







V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds1)







7,363,431







26,069,631







6,638,111







23,318,266





2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5





2021 Guidance







V 2 O 5 equivalent production guidance (tonnes)







12,000 – 12,500







V 2 O 5 equivalent sales (tonnes)







12,250 – 12,750







Cash operating cost guidance excluding royalties ($/lb sold)2







$3.10 – 3.30







Total cash costs ($/lb sold)2







$3.50 – 3.70







Sustaining capital expenditures6







$8.0 – 10.0 million







V 2 O 3 processing plant expenditures







$7.0 – 9.0 million





2

5

2

5

2

3

2

3

2

3

2

5

2

5

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, statedHe continued:He concluded:In December 2020, the Company launched Largo Clean Energy to provide safe, long-duration VRFBs for the fast-growing global renewable energy storage market. The Company believes that the renewable energy storage market has reached an inflection point and grid-scale VRFBs are expected to be a strategic solution for this growing sector. The VRFB’s strengths lie within its longevity, lack of degradation in performance over time (even after many thousands of cycles), non-flammability, deep discharge capability and key sustainability characteristics such as the ability to re-use the vanadium electrolyte at the end of the battery’s life. These attributes make the VRFB ideally suited for industrial and commercial microgrids, renewables integration, EV charging and grid applications. The Company believes that its acquisition of patented VRFB electrolyte processing technology along with the utilization of industry-leading flow battery stack design and supply of Largo’s reliable, high purity vanadium sets Largo Clean Energy apart from other competing battery technologies. The Company’s team of industry experts will continue the advancement of Largo Clean Energy and its superior VCHARGE± battery technology to begin capitalizing on new renewable energy storage opportunities around the world.A summary of Q4 and FY 2020 production results from the Maracás Menchen Mine is presented below:The Company achieved a new annual production record in 2020 with total Vproduction of 11,825 tonnes, representing an increase of 12% over 2019. Total Vproduction of 3,340 tonnes in Q4 2020 represented a new quarterly production record for the Company, being 11% higher than Q4 2019 and 8% higher than the previous record of 3,092 tonnes set in Q3 2020. Operational stability and an increase in the global recovery ratedrove our production performance in Q4 and over 2020 as a whole.The Company achieved a new annual average global Vrecoveryrecord of 81.4% in 2020 which represents a 4% increase over the 78.5% averaged in 2019. In Q4 2020, global recoveriesaveraged 80.6% which compares favourably to 77.3% averaged in Q4 2019. The increase in global recoveriesover 2020 is primarily due to the completion of continuous improvement projects in the plant focused on improving recoveries. This was highlighted by consecutive quarter-over-quarter global recovery rateincreases in 2020, with a new quarterly average global recovery recordof 84.2% being achieved in Q3 2020 (80.8% in Q2 2020 and 79.9% in Q1 2020).The Company mined 1,087,518 tonnes of ore with an effective Vgradeof 1.29% in 2020 compared to 1,156,016 tonnes with an effective Vgradeof 1.34% in 2019. In Q4 2020, 338,226 tonnes of ore with an effective Vgradeof 1.18% were mined compared to 329,792 tonnes with an effective Vgradeof 1.36% in Q4 2019. The Company also produced 412,661 tonnes of concentrate ore with an average Vgrade of 3.28% in 2020 compared to 382,501 tonnes produced in 2019 with a grade of 3.29%. In Q4 2020, 108,609 tonnes of concentrate ore was produced with an average Vgrade of 3.24% compared to 100,879 tonnes produced in Q4 2019 with a grade of 3.28%. The decrease in total ore mined in 2020 when compared to 2019 is largely due to operational adjustments to limit the mine site contractor workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the usage of weathered ore stockpiles in first half of 2020. The operational performance in 2020 remained in-line with the Company's plans despite the COVID-19 restrictions put in place.The Company began a planned shutdown on January 11, 2021 to replace the kiln and cooler refractories which will result in approximately 19 days of down time. As a result of this shutdown, the Company anticipates lower production during the month of January and slightly higher cash operating costsin Q1 2021. The Company will utilize this downtime to perform feed rate improvements on the kiln which is expected to increase the nameplate production capacity to 1,100 tonnes of Vper month from 1,000. Following the planned ramp period, the Company expects to reach the full operational run rate of 1,100 tonnes of Vper month by Q2 2021. The Company will also conduct a preventative maintenance program downstream of the kiln and cooler during this time.The Company expects to complete the construction and subsequent ramp up and commissioning of its Vplant in Q3 2021. Total capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of approximately $10.0 to 11.0 million, with the remaining $7.0 - 9.0 being incurred in H1 2021. One of the main applications of Vis vanadium electrolyte, which is required in the manufacturing of VRFB systems. The Company expects its Vnameplate production capacity will be 14 tonnes per day (or 420 tonnes per month), an increase of 100% from the 7 tonnes per day as originally planned.The Company is continuing to monitor the evolving impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take all possible actions to help minimize the impact on the Company and its people. The Company’s 2021 guidance is presented on a “business as usual” basis.Largo Resources is an industry preferred producer and supplier of high-quality vanadium. Largo can service multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit [url="]www.largoresources.com[/url] and [url="]www.largoVPURE.com[/url].For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit [url="]www.largocleanenergy.com[/url].ery

