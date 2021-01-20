  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2470) 

3 Net-Net Working Capital Stocks

The short term investor could be interested in these biotechs

January 20, 2021 | About: PMVP -3.49% TARA +0.66% AKUS -1.3%

There are some investors who buy U.S.-listed equities that are trading below their liquidation value because they believe they can profit remarkably from their investments after the market has reassessed the share prices to near or above the liquidation value.

Should the company fail, these shareholders would, in theory, still be able to conclude the investment transaction with a positive balance due to a difference between the liquidation value and the purchasing price.

The liquidation value of these so-called net-net working capital stocks is calculated as "cash and short-term investments plus 75% of accounts receivable plus 50% of inventory, minus total liabilities."

Thus, short-term investors may be interested in the below companies, as their stocks' prices are standing below their net-net working capital.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc

The first stock short-term investors could be interested in is PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP), a Cranbury, New Jersey-based biotechnology developer of precision oncology therapies targeting mutations in cancer.

The stock was trading at a price of $46.58 per share at close on Tuesday, standing well below the net-net working capital of $61.06.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

As a result of a 24.18% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a 52-week range of $31.05 to $63.22.

Orbimed Advisors LLC is the leader amid the company's top fund holders with 16.37% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Interwest Venture Management Co with 14.45% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.90%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $61.33 per share.

Protara Therapeutics Inc

The second stock short-term investors could be interested in is Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA), a New York-based clinical-stage biotechnology developer of transformative treatments for rare illnesses.

The stock was trading at a price of $19.82 per share at close on Tuesday, which is significantly below the net-net working capital of $25.56.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength. With regard to profitability, the return on equity ratio (ROE), return on assets ratio (ROA) and return on the invested capital ratio (ROC) are all negative.

Following a 30.06% decline over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 million and a 52-week range of $15.86 to $67.08.

Opaleye Management Inc. is the leader amid the company's top fund holders with 22.82% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Deerfield Management Co with 6.98% and Ikarian Capital, LLC with 6.44%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $45.67 per share.

Akouos Inc

The third stock short term investors could be interested in is Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS), a Boston, Massachusetts-based biotechnology developer of precision genetic therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing for patients worldwide.

The stock was trading at a price of $17.70 per share at close on Tuesday, which is nearly 10% below the net-net working capital of $19.51.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

As a result of a 19.53% decrease that happened in the share price over the past year, the market capitalization now stands at $608.57 million and the 52-week range is $16.59 to $30.67.

5AM Venture Management, LLC is the leader amid the company's top fund holders with 13.40% of shares outstanding, followed by NEA Management Company, LLC with 12.51% and FMR LLC with 12.42%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $33 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)