  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2709)  | Author's Website |

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Cuts Qualcomm, Fox

Fund's largest sales of the 4th quarter

January 20, 2021 | About: VZ -0.12% CVS -0.74% GILD +0.22% FOX +1.99% ENB +1.17% QCOM +0.84%

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter of 2020, which ended on Dec. 31.

Qualcomm

The firm reduced its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 20.49%. The trade had an impact of -0.74% on the portfolio.

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $177 billion and an enterprise value of $182 billion.

bc5321190e9d4c703c9bc5245799c568.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 118.95% and return on assets of 15.66% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.71 is below the industry median of 1.53.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.56% of outstanding amd Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%.

Enbridge

The Enbridge Inc. (ENB) position was trimmed by 46.89%, impacting the portfolio by -0.47%.

The U.S. energy generation, distribution and transportation company has a market cap of $71.86 billion and an enterprise value of $133 billion.

782cf0e2cdab95597c9dabc87a3c48a5.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.91% and return on assets of 1.41% are outperforming 70% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is far below the industry median of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.10% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.07%.

Fox

The firm trimmed its position in Fox Corp. (FOX) by 31.66%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.37%.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion and an enterprise value of $21.90 billion.

9de4279758a1db3208d8b3d9b2921f4f.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.55% and return on assets of 7.61% are outperforming 86% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is below the industry median of 1.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 1.73% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95%.

Gilead Sciences

The firm reduced its Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stake by 38.58%, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

The company, which develops therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, has a market cap of $79.39 billion and an enterprise value of $84.73 billion.

185b47e6f1f79e1e4732d25693b1f9bd.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.3% and return on assets of -2.13% are outperforming 54% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.82 is below the industry median of 0.95.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.01% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.61% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

CVS Health

The firm trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp. (CVS) by 18.65%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.35%.

The healthcare-services provider has a market cap of $99.82 billion and an enterprise value of $175.31 billion.

84488948a026e9f0d369731deea61cf5.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 12.11% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 3.48% is underperforming 65% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is above the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.71% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Verizon Communications

The firm trimmed its Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 40.49%, impacting the portfolio by -0.28%.

The company has a market cap of $237.44 billion and an enterprise value of $367.13 billion.

57d04aa695b11c8c2abe025492b01b90.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.69% and return on assets of 6.26% are outperforming 79% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is far below the industry median of 0.32.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)