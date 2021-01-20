The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Cuts Qualcomm, Fox

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter of 2020, which ended on Dec. 31.

Qualcomm

The firm reduced its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 20.49%. The trade had an impact of -0.74% on the portfolio.

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $177 billion and an enterprise value of $182 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 118.95% and return on assets of 15.66% are outperforming 92% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.71 is below the industry median of 1.53.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.56% of outstanding amd Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%.

Enbridge

The Enbridge Inc. (ENB) position was trimmed by 46.89%, impacting the portfolio by -0.47%.

The U.S. energy generation, distribution and transportation company has a market cap of $71.86 billion and an enterprise value of $133 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.91% and return on assets of 1.41% are outperforming 70% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is far below the industry median of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.10% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.07%.

Fox

The firm trimmed its position in Fox Corp. (FOX) by 31.66%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.37%.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion and an enterprise value of $21.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.55% and return on assets of 7.61% are outperforming 86% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is below the industry median of 1.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 1.73% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95%.

Gilead Sciences

The firm reduced its Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stake by 38.58%, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

The company, which develops therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, has a market cap of $79.39 billion and an enterprise value of $84.73 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.3% and return on assets of -2.13% are outperforming 54% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.82 is below the industry median of 0.95.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.01% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.61% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

CVS Health

The firm trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp. (CVS) by 18.65%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.35%.

The healthcare-services provider has a market cap of $99.82 billion and an enterprise value of $175.31 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 12.11% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 3.48% is underperforming 65% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is above the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.71% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Verizon Communications

The firm trimmed its Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 40.49%, impacting the portfolio by -0.28%.

The company has a market cap of $237.44 billion and an enterprise value of $367.13 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.69% and return on assets of 6.26% are outperforming 79% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is far below the industry median of 0.32.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

