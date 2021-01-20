QuickLogic's Talk on Open Source FPGA Tooling

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Brian Faith, President and CEO, and Dr. Timothy Saxe, CTO of QuickLogic, will give a technical talk at the virtual Linux Conference in Australia.

QuickLogic's Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative makes it the first programmable logic vendor to actively embrace and contribute to a fully open source suite of development tools for its FPGA devices and eFPGA technology. This talk will cover how QuickLogic is building its future on top of open source FPGA tools and how that approach enables innovation by making FPGAs more accessible to a broader community. Dr. Saxe will show how an Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Proof of Concept can be developed within minutes, leveraging the power of open source software tools available.

Date: Saturday, January 23, 2021 Time: 2:25 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) Register: https://linux.conf.au/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogics-talk-on-open-source-fpga-tooling-301211460.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation