  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3129) 

Keeley Asset Management Comments on BrightSphere Investment Group

Guru stock highlight

January 20, 2021 | About: BSIG +0.71%
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) (BSIG - $19.28 – NYSE) is a global, diversi ed, a liate-based asset management company with over $180 billion in assets under management. e company reported a reasonably good third quarter with better than expected earnings on continued cost controls. Reuters reported in November that Brightsphere was exploring the sale of its stake in alternative asset management a liate Landmark, which could potentially be worth close to $1 billion and provided a boost to shares. Additionally, the company also announced in November that it completed the sale of its interest in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney, and Strauss, LLC to Perpetual US Holdings Company Inc. for approximately $320 million. These proceeds are expected to be used for debt reduction and share repurchases.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)