Keeley Asset Management Comments on BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) (BSIG - $19.28 – NYSE) is a global, diversi ed, a liate-based asset management company with over $180 billion in assets under management. e company reported a reasonably good third quarter with better than expected earnings on continued cost controls. Reuters reported in November that Brightsphere was exploring the sale of its stake in alternative asset management a liate Landmark, which could potentially be worth close to $1 billion and provided a boost to shares. Additionally, the company also announced in November that it completed the sale of its interest in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney, and Strauss, LLC to Perpetual US Holdings Company Inc. for approximately $320 million. These proceeds are expected to be used for debt reduction and share repurchases.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.