Keeley Asset Management Comments on BrightSphere Investment Group

is a global, diversi ed, a liate-based asset management company with over $180 billion in assets under management. e company reported a reasonably good third quarter with better than expected earnings on continued cost controls. Reuters reported in November that Brightsphere was exploring the sale of its stake in alternative asset management a liate Landmark, which could potentially be worth close to $1 billion and provided a boost to shares. Additionally, the company also announced in November that it completed the sale of its interest in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney, and Strauss, LLC to Perpetual US Holdings Company Inc. for approximately $320 million. These proceeds are expected to be used for debt reduction and share repurchases.

