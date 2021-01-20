Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cactus Inc.

is a leading supplier of wellheads for onshore oil & gas wells. Despite reporting a strong third quarter where the company demonstrated significant market share gains, the stock retreated late in the quarter due to nervousness about OPEC-plus potentially increasing global production starting in February. We believe Cactus is unique to its industry as it has the ability to keep growing market share as competitors exit the market. In addition, it has no debt on its balance sheet.

