Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cactus Inc.

January 20, 2021 | About: WHD +2.06%
Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) (WHD - $26.07 - NYSE) is a leading supplier of wellheads for onshore oil & gas wells. Despite reporting a strong third quarter where the company demonstrated significant market share gains, the stock retreated late in the quarter due to nervousness about OPEC-plus potentially increasing global production starting in February. We believe Cactus is unique to its industry as it has the ability to keep growing market share as competitors exit the market. In addition, it has no debt on its balance sheet.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

