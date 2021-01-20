  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

CBTS Named a Growth and Innovation Leader on Frost Radarâ„¢ for Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CBB -0.2%


CBTS, a leading technology provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting services to clients worldwide, has been selected by Frost & Sullivan in the top quadrant of the 2020 Frost Radar Report for Hosted IP Telephony and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for North America.



CBTS is a proven IT and communications provider delivering exceptional business outcomes to clients across the globe. The assessment by consulting and research firm Frost & Sullivan independently plotted CBTS among the top of thirty leaders in a field of more than 120 North American notable companies.



CBTS was recognized for its top 10 ranking in North American growth and the comprehensiveness and flexibility of its Hosted IP Telephony and [url="]UCaaS+portfolio[/url]. With the rise in remote working and the need to bring people together no matter their location, CBTS provides tailored solutions to enable collaboration and connectedness across internal teams and external individuals, whether it’s businesses communicating with customers and suppliers, doctors and nurses interacting with patients, or teachers connecting to students.



"What we're seeing across organizations we serve is an increasingly distributed workforce made up of hybrid teams moving frequently between remote and office-based locations," said Jeff Lackey, President of CBTS. "The flexibility built into the CBTS approach gives our clients the ability to adapt their architecture to enable productive work at any location, on any device, any time, on any network."



CBTS earned recognition for its highly consultative approach and ability to custom-tailor solutions to each organization's specific needs. Frost & Sullivan cited CBTS as a pioneer in Hosted IP Telephony services since the early 2000s, as one of today's leading UCaaS partners of Cisco, and as a top UCaaS provider for retail, [url="]healthcare[/url], and [url="]state+and+local+government[/url] and [url="]educational[/url] (SLED) verticals.



“CBTS differentiates from its competitors with its broad cloud, infrastructure, communications, and consulting expertise, and its unique ability to leverage the resources of a large organization and nimbleness of an entrepreneurial company culture to deliver excellent customer value. With its rich portfolio of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, CBTS can effectively address the diverse needs of a broad customer spectrum—from SMB to large enterprise and from private to public companies. CBTS also stands out with its tailored approach to different industries. Specialized teams of vertical industry experts enable CBTS to custom-tailor solutions for SLED, healthcare, retail and other verticals’ highly specific requirements,"saidElka Popova, Vice President and Senior Fellow, Digital Transformation of Frost & Sullivan.



"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our growth and innovation in Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS for North America," said Lackey. "We're proud of our people, partners, and organizational leaders that drive the innovation that helps our clients excel."



To learn more about CBTS Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS services, click [url="]here.[/url]To get your copy of the report, [url="]click+here.[/url]



About CBTS



CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit [url="]%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.cbts.com%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005618/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)