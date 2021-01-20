ISW Holdings Shareholder Roundtable Q&A Transcript

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. ( ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to provide a text version of its Shareholder Roundtable conference call following technical problems.



The following are actual questions asked by current or prospective ISW Holdings investors, with answers provided by the Company’s President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce.

Question: "Can you make a case for your company being an investment vs. a day trade and plans for a run to NASDAQ?"

Pierce: Our goal is to become a NASDAQ traded company. Our first stop will be an uplist to the OTCQB. We have made incredible strides over the past 18 months, demonstrating strong commercial growth in our Telehealth and Home Healthcare segment while investing in a diversified growth model and preparing to commercially launch our Cryptocurrency segment following assembly and activation of our first state-of-the-art mining Pod. We would like to see our market value continue to build significantly before moving to the NASDAQ. With the Telehealth and Crypto sectors booming, we believe ISWH offers strong value.

Question: "What does the crypto mining industry look like 5 and 10 years down the road?"

Pierce: Considering the issues that surround politics, U.S. and world debt, the reliance on the U.S. dollar as base for trade (Oil, for example), the dwindling popularity of a gold-based standard, the increasing legitimacy of Bitcoin among institutional investment managers and major corporations, and for many other reasons, the future looks strong and long for the crypto mining industry. Various sectors, like alternative energy and renewable energy, could be game changers for companies that mine in those arenas.

Question: “When will the first bitcoin mining Pod become operational? How many additional Pods will be produced and become operational this year?”

Pierce: The final steps are being taken to have our first pod operational by the beginning of February. We are working with electricians and contractors to get power to the Pod and it is about a 3-week process that started last week. The goal is to have 10 Pods operating by the end of the year, but this will be our only Pod in operation to start. I am very pleased to announce that the production of the next 4 Pods will be a few months ahead of schedule and we are very proud of that.

Question: "Is ISWH late to the ‘Crypto Party’ and how will it compete with top miners?"

Pierce: The plain and simple answer is we are right on time. When it comes to technology, you just know there are going to be varying stages of evolution. Just take a look at smart watches and smart phones. Our first POD will utilize the latest mining technology and received a 1.06 efficiency score which puts it in the upper echelon of mining equipment in the industry.

Question: "What are your long-term strategies to grow Telehealth and what are the biggest business risks?"

Pierce: My Vision for the Future is to have this company constantly evolving and on the cutting edge of technology. I will run this company under the mantra, “What Can Be.” That being said, my ultimate goal is to increase profit margins through efficiency and eventual expansion via acquisitions which will subsequently increase shareholder value for the investors in this company. Although ISWH is very successful in the home health care Industry and will continue to be, expect the company to be on the forefront of innovation …in and beyond the Telehealth space. ISWH will continue to seek out acquisitions and joint ventures that will drive revenue and support operations. The biggest risk the company faces is for management to become complacent and stagnate in our thinking and I can promise you - THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN.

Question: "What is the target date for your uplist efforts?"

Pierce: For those who do not know how the process works, I will break it down. First, after a company completes the audit of its financials, the company fills out and submits an application to OTC, which we have already done. It is reviewed by the issuance and compliance people at OTC. If the application is done thoroughly, as ISWH’s was, there will not be any requests for additional information. We did not get a request for clarifications or additional information. Next, OTC sends a request for company officer information to do background checks, which we have already received… and that is where we are in the process. The whole process takes about 30-45 days. So, while I can’t give you an exact answer, that should give you a rough sense of the time table.

Question: "When are you going to announce bringing on key talent for whom you set aside 5 million in stock options?"

Pierce: This is a process. The most important part of acquiring people of this nature is that you are not only in search of qualified individuals but those who show passion for the vision of where this company is going. I get tons of resumes by US mail and by email. I am looking for that person who not only has the right credentials, but also has the intangibles and the ability to trailblaze, to disrupt the norms and see a future that a paycheck-chaser may not see. I am not going to rush this process, so it is difficult to put a timeline on it. When I sit down at the interview table and I have that person in front me that shows they are the right fit, I will hire them on the spot.

Question: "Has the increase in demand for Bitcoin driven the company to push ahead with plans faster than expected and what are the long-term benefits of converting cash into Bitcoin?"

Pierce: Of course. The great part is this: we made significant investments in our mining pod and partnered with Bit5ive before Bitcoin took off, which means we were able to step up our pace and get things going on the ground much faster once we saw it break out. As for our process of diversifying our cash into Bitcoin, we believe in the future of Bitcoin and digital payment systems, and we see cash as a largely unproductive asset on a long time horizon given the degree of monetary expansion, stimulus, and debt dragging down traditional currency systems. And those trends appear, based on our analysis, to be far more important than volatility factors for shareholder value over the long-term.

