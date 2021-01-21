Procter & Gamble Delivers Another Quarter of Outstanding Growth

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) released its second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings before the market opened on Jan. 20.

The consumer goods manufacturer beat earnings and revenue expectations due to strength in the skin care and beauty segment, as well as the health care and baby care divisions.

The key numbers

Cincinnati, Ohio-based consumer goods company recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, which reflected growth of 15.5% from the same period last year. Revenue of $19.75 billion rose 8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had predicted EPS of $1.51 on $19.27 billion in revenue.

Organic sales, barring the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, spiked 8% courtesy of strong growth in the health care and beauty segments.

In a statement, CEO David Taylor said:

"We delivered another strong quarter of results across all key measures – top line, bottom line and cash. We remain focused on executing our strategies of superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and improving P&G's organization and culture. These strategies enabled us to build strong business momentum before the COVID crisis, accelerated our progress in calendar year 2020 and remain the right strategies to deliver balanced growth and value creation over the long term."

The company's shares declined 1.2% in premarket trading to $132.07 following the earnings release.

Performance of business divisions

The beauty segment experienced 5% organic sales growth, driven by strong demand for its skin and personal care products as well as higher prices. Robust demand for its newly launched Safeguard hand soap and hand sanitizer and other new products by Olay pushed North American sales for skin and personal care higher during the quarter.

The grooming business experienced a growth of 6% in organic sales. While organic sales of its appliances rose more than 20% compared to the prior-year quarter, shave care organic sales grew in the low-single digits range.

The health care segment recorded organic sales growth of 9% year over year, owing to product innovation and increased pricing, which improved results particularly in oral care and personal health care.

The company's baby care division witnessed organic sales growth of 6% as demand increased in China, which is one of P&G's largest markets.

Increased marketing spending

During the fiscal first quarter, the company saved approximately $200 million due to lower overhead, media, agency and manufacturing expenses. A huge part of these savings were spent on marketing.

Guidance

For fiscal 2021, Procter & Gamble is projecting core earnings per share growth of 8% to 10%, which is up from its prior guidance of 5% to 8%. The outlook includes headwinds from foreign currency to the extent of $100 million (post-tax) and $100 million in higher freight costs. It also forecasts that sales will rise by 5% to 6%, which is more than its prior estimate of 3% to 4%.

The company said it will repurchase $10 billion worth of stock in fiscal 2021, which is up from its prior guidance of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

