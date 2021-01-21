CETY to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 4th

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, today announced that its CEO, Kam Mahdi, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 4th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

Recent Topics and Announcements to be Discussed.

The bill passed by Congress just before the holidays offering vital tax credit eligibility for waste heat to power. What this means for the industry and CETY.

CETY's completion of the setup of a wholly owned subsidiary in Hainan island, China .

island, . CETY securing additional sales in Europe , confirming planned, steady growth in European clean energy market.

, confirming planned, steady growth in European clean energy market. CETY and ENEX enter into a manufacturing and sales agreement to design, build, and operate renewable energy and waste recovery facilities.

DATE: February 4th, 2021

TIME: 2:30 Easter Standard Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

A better cleaner and environmentally sustainable future

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cety-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-4th-301212368.html

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.