>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1443)  | Author's Website |

IBM Sinks on 4th-Quarter Sales Decline

Company reports 4th consecutive quarter of revenue decline

January 21, 2021 | About: IBM +1.21%

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) tumbled over 6% in aftermarket trading on Thursday on the heels of reporting annualized revenue decline of 6% for the fourth quarter of 2020, its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline.

For the quarter ending December 2020, the Armonk, New York-based company reported net income of $1.356 billion, or $1.41 in earnings per share, compared with net income of $3.67 billion, or $4.11 in earnings per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenue of $20.367 billion underperformed the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $20.67 billion and was down approximately 6% from the prior-year quarter revenue of $21.777 billion.

7c8eedf5058c21907631647084d26444.png

Company revenue declines during the fourth quarter and for the full year

Full-year revenue of $73.62 billion was down approximately 5% from the prior-year revenue of $77.14 billion. During the fourth quarter, revenue declined in several business segments, which include Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services and Systems.

7f3baa8ff403b8b08c3240f1252245ea.png

Cloud & Cognitive Software sales of $6.8 billion declined 5% year over year and underperformed the FactSet estimate of $7.18 billion. Likewise, Systems revenue of $2.5 billion declined over 17% year over year, driven by lower demand in Systems Hardware platforms.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Kavanaugh said during the earnings call that key drivers of revenue decline include the shift in client purchasing trends from long-term enterprise license agreements to short-term enterprise license agreements given the level of macroeconomic uncertainty. Kavanaugh also mentioned that although the fourth quarter usually is a "seasonally high transaction" quarter, the current macroeconomic trends resulted in a slower-than-usual quarter of transactions.

Stock tumbles in aftermarket trading

Shares of IBM traded around $123.21, down over 6% from the closing price of $130.16. The stock is fairly valued based on a price-of-GF Value ratio of 1.

974d9c9d1f8f0e0ed1381cbbcb0e5ae2.png

GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though three-year revenue and earnings growth rates are underperforming over 66% of global competitors, profit margins and returns are outperforming over 70% of global software companies.

d6fc8ecd3d0874018cee4080ed6e22e1.png

Gurus with holdings in IBM include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bruce & Co. and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management.

406f0bbb3d0f3a5dc3de802ff9e6278c.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)