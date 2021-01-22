>
Conference call Report on Operations 2020: Vitrolife

January 22, 2021

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the Report on Operations 2020. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday 10 February, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:

Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 566 184 67
International dial in number: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 2286545

Vitrolife participants:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
Mikael Engblom, CFO

The press release for Vitrolife's Report on Operations will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number
+44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 2286545.

Gothenburg, 22 January 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Engblom, CFO, +46 (0) 31 721 80 14

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/conference-call-report-on-operations-2020,c3271597

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conference-call-report-on-operations-2020-vitrolife-301213045.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)


