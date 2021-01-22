Teligent Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements and Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule

BUENA, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. ( TLGT) (“Teligent” or the “Company”), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, previously received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon filing of the Form 10-Q on December 31, 2020, the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and this matter is now closed.



In addition, on July 28, 2020, the Company received notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) because the Company failed to maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares of $15,000,000 for 30 consecutive trading days. On January 15, 2021, the Company received notice from Nasdaq confirming that for the last 10 consecutive trading days, the minimum market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock has been equal to or in excess of the $15,000,000 minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) and this matter is now closed.

Tim Sawyer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Teligent, stated, “We are committed to maintaining our Nasdaq listing, and we are pleased that we have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s filing requirements and to see that the market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock once again exceeds the requirements for Nasdaq listing.”

The Company has not regained compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company continues to have until June 2, 2021 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule on or before June 2, 2021, unless the Company files for and receives an extension to comply with the Bid Price Rule, the Company’s common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its listed shares of common stock and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

