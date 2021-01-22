BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Investment company BigSur Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BigSur Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, BigSur Wealth Management LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 60,644 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 143,825 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 38,500 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 36,715 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $293.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.14 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.35. The stock is now traded at around $0.626400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.240600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.730100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $250.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 226.59%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.