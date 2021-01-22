Third Avenue Value Fund 4th-Quarter Portfolio Manager Commentary

Dear Shareholders,



For the three months ended December 31st, 2020, the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (the "Fund") returned 35.84%, compared to the MSCI World Index, which returned 14.07%1. The calendar fourth quarter was the first time in many quarters during which value strategies broadly performed well in comparison to growth strategies. For example, the MSCI World Value Index returned 15.91%, or 1.84% above the MSCI World Index. In the context of a top-down quantitative view, this most recent quarter represented a slight reconciliation of one of the greatest valuation spreads on record between the global equity market's most expensive and least expensive companies, a phenomenon observable almost any way one would measure cheap and expensive. We arrived at this point over recent years as a result of expensive companies becoming relentlessly more expensive, while cheap companies went sideways or became even cheaper. The fourth quarter also saw smaller-capitalization companies produce superior performance after several years of persistent underperformance, to the benefit of Fund performance. In the midst of this partial reconciliation, the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) performed well. That said, we continue to view equity markets as wildly bifurcated with, on one hand, myriad examples of companies whose valuations have grown increasingly preposterous and, on the other hand, a fairly broad range of attractive securities available for purchase at valuations well below conservative estimates of net asset value.



We should also note the strong performance contribution from both of our copper mining company investments during the quarter and the full year. We have felt acute loneliness in recent years as we have put forth our thesis supporting investments in copper miners, pointing out that the world was not inundated with copper as news sources asserted but rather that the world was running small deficits that were likely to get larger because of demand growth and a lack of investment in new production as described in our Third Quarter 2019 shareholder letter . Both trade wars and a global pandemic had made this dynamic challenging for many people to perceive, but nonetheless, during 2019 we witnessed global inventories of copper falling gradually to decade lows. Throughout the second half of 2020, a very rapid Asian industrial recovery has carried us even further down the path of inventory depletion. Copper prices have risen lately but are only now reaching levels that may eventually incentivize new copper projects, which, in any event, take years to bring to market. Further, we have only just begun to scratch the surface of reconciling the outrageous contradiction of valuing electric vehicle and renewable energy companies as though explosive growth is a foregone conclusion while failing to acknowledge the enormous impact that such a proposition would have on copper demand and prices.



INTEREST RATES – GRASPING FOR PERSPECTIVE



On some level, it may seem odd for fundamental bottom-up value investors to offer reflections on something as quintessentially macroeconomic as interest rates. Yet, as we enter 2021 and beyond, we are aware of nothing more central to the distortions currently present in asset prices, and distortions and irrationality in asset prices are precisely the domain of the value investor. Nor, by the way, can we think of anything for which investors of so many stripes are less well prepared in the event of a change in the recent historical pattern. In the name of brevity, please pardon a few intentional simplifications.



There appears to be a very common acceptance today that the extremeness of pricing across developed world credit markets is singularly at the behest of central bank policies. While that narrative is built upon certain truths, it is far from the entire story and gives rise to some very dangerous conclusions. Specifically, if one believes that central banks "set interest rates," it becomes implicit that central banks can, and probably will, choose to "keep rates low." While it may be comforting to think so, central banks should not be thought of as some type of omnipotent ship captain able to steer an economy in any direction desired. Interest rates are the price of borrowing money and are subject to the laws of supply and demand, whereby excess demand for borrowing will generally give rise to higher borrowing costs and limited demand will generally reduce the price of borrowing. The Fed, nor other central banks, set interest rates per se, and that becomes increasingly true in longer duration treasuries and as one moves beyond sovereign securities and further afield in credit quality. With treasuries used as guideposts for all manner of private borrowing, such as mortgage rates, this distinction is critical. Central banks work to influence bond prices, and therefore yields, by purchasing some portion of the bond issues they have declared eligible, as well as by indirectly encouraging banks to also purchase bonds by making the holding of excess deposits less attractive through lowering the Fed's discount rate. By lowering the discount rate, the Fed is really trying to encourage banks to lend but without increases in demand for bank borrowing, much of that excess bank liquidity is finding bonds, sovereign and corporate, to be the next best thing. In the end though, the Fed does not actually set interest rates unless it is prepared to monetize (purchase) the entirety of an eligible issue and make the notion of a "Fed put" a literal proposition. If one accepts that as the more accurate depiction, it then becomes far easier to consider that market forces can and may drive interest rates higher, even under existing central bank policies.









"Suppose the government is trying to increase the price of cheese: It could buy a large quantity of cheese and let the market determine the impact of the policy on price, or it could set a price for cheese and stand ready to buy as much cheese as necessary to enforce that price. Analogously, when using quantitative easing, the central bank buys a stated quantity of securities, but does not directly determine prices and yields."



Ben Bernanke – March 24th, 2016









"Remarkable is not too strong of a word. Astounding would be more like it. It is unbelievably extreme. Some European government borrowed money recently for some tiny little fraction of one percent for a hundred years. Now that is weird. What kind of a lunatic would loan money to a European government for one hundred years for less than one percent?"



Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) – December 14th, 2020





