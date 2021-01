Spiros Segalas Comments on Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO ) also made a positive contribution to returns. Their cloud communications platform enables software developers to build, scale, and operate communications functions such as phone calls, text messages, video, and e-mail within their mobile applications through Twilio's web-service application programming interfaces. We believe Twilio's cloud capabilities in messaging, voice, and video position the company to benefit significantly, as businesses across industries scramble to retool their communications for an environment of social distancing and restricted mobility. The acquisition of private data-platform company Segment during the quarter broadens Twilio's total addressable market from omnichannel communications to a more holistic customer-engagement suite.