Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISH

Investment company Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAU, SCHC, HYMB, EEMS, NOBL, EFV, CL, ITW, ALB, ABBV, TROW, CAT, EXPD, ARE, ADM, PNR, PPG, BF.B, WTRG, AMCR, JKHY, SWK, ELS, NEE, FDS, DLR, EVRG, WST, CAH, SO, LHX, AEP, MAA, SJM, HD, LNT, ATO, CMS, ES, WEC, D, IMTM, IQLT, IUSB,
- Added Positions: HYG, VTEB, DGRO, HRL, JNJ, KMB, PEP, CLX, APD, MCD, PG, SHW, WMT, SPGI, ABT, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEF, IUSG, IEFA, CTAS, LOW, DOV, ISTB, ECL, MKC, IJR, ROP, TGT, CFA, IEMG, GWW,
- Sold Out: GPC, SYY, VFC, AFL, BDX, CINF, FRT, ED, MDT, ZTS, KO, DG, A, UNP, CB, ADP, SYK, CVX, COST, FIS, XOM, CCI, ROST, AMT, IEUR, SUB, CSB, ESGE,
For the details of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+financial+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 379,235 shares, 22.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.49%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 276,303 shares, 22.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.65%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,111,395 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 128,266 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 74,969 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 1,111,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 128,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $56.05 and $58.99, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 74,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $52.94, with an estimated average price of $47.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 60,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 20,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 68.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.28%. The holding were 379,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 52,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 247.51%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 37,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 169.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12.Reduced: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.65%. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -24.33%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 276,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.68%. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.68%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 928 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.18%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 257 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.2%. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 4,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 57.7%. The sale prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45. The stock is now traded at around $324.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 1,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 49.98%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC still held 4,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC keeps buying