Wipro Recognised as Top Employer 2021 in Australia for the Second Consecutive Year

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2021, for the second consecutive year.This prestigious certification recognized 1600 Top Employers in 120 countries. The evaluation is based on their HR Best Practices Survey that covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.Wipro has excelled in areas such as Learning & Development, Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Onboarding and Performance Management – all of which are pertinent to the company’s employee development and growth initiatives across operations in Australia and New Zealand.said,“Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), Wipro has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”said, “We are excited with this achievement as it is a testament to Wipro’s best-in-class people practices. This prestigious certification underscores our sustained efforts towards nurturing our employees and ensuring their well-being amidst the global pandemic. We have actively prioritized our employees’ professional development to align with the emerging technology and domain needs of our clients. I extend my congratulations to all our employees, clients and partners who have made this journey possible for us.”Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1600 organisations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work. Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1600 organisations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. 