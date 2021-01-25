>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

The9 Signed Legally Binding Memorandum of Understanding on the Purchase of Bitcoin Mining Machines

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:NCTY +17.26%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (collectively the "MOUs") with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of Class A ordinary shares. After the completion of the transaction, The9 is expected to own 26,007 Bitcoin mining machines, with a total hash rate of approximately 549PH/S, accounting for about 0.36% of the global hash rate of Bitcoin. Majority of these mining machines have already been deployed in Xinjiang, Sichuan and Gansu in China.

According to the MOUs, The9 will issue a certain amount of Class A ordinary shares to each Bitcoin mining machine owners in exchange for the transfer of the Bitcoin mining machines and related rights and interests of equal value to The9. The9 will designate its wholly-owned subsidiaries including NBTC Limited to own these mining machines.

The9 will designate a third-party valuation firm to conduct examination and assessment of the fair market price of the Bitcoin mining machines. The parties expect to complete the signing of the definitive agreements and execute the transactions within one month after the signing of the MOUs.

Today The9 also signed the definitive cooperation and investment agreement with Mr. Jianping Kong, the former Director and Co-Chairman of Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN, the first Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer listed on Nasdaq) and the other partners, who will all assist The9 for its development of cryptocurrencies mining business. NBTC Limited has just started to purchase Bitcoin mining machines, with the plan to establish cryptocurrencies mining machine facilities worldwide.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

Website: https://www.the9.com/en

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-signed-legally-binding-memorandum-of-understanding-on-the-purchase-of-bitcoin-mining-machines-301213943.html

SOURCE The9 Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)