US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,960.00 on Monday with a loss of 36.98 points or -0.12%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,855.36 for a gain of 13.89 points or 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,635.99 for a gain of 92.93 points or 0.69%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.24 for a gain of 1.33 points or 6.07%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday. Investors were optimistic about technology earnings coming in the week ahead. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report.

The Federal Open Market Committee will hold a meeting this week. Also on the economic calendar this week is a gross domestic product announcement on Thursday. From President Joe Biden, investors are expecting efforts targeting buy American procurement and also immigration to be a focus this week.

In COVID news, a new virus strain from South Africa has been reported. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says it is developing a vaccine targeting it. Across the U.S., both daily new cases and deaths showed signs of retreating.

In other news:

The Senate is planning to begin Trump impeachment proceedings Feb. 8.

The Davos World Economic Forum began Monday virtually.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.52 in December from 0.31.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 7.0 in January from 10.5.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.080%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.085% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.125%.

Across the board:

Utilities and biotech led gains.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) +47.61%

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +18.12%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +12.20%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +4.03%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,163.27 for a loss of 5.49 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,232.83 for a gain of 1.13 points or 0.092%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,100.88 for a loss of 29.18 points or -0.19%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,672.23 for a loss of 30.17 points or -0.31%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,453.80 for a loss of 8.73 points or -0.35%; the S&P 100 at 1,774.64 for a gain of 10.43 points or 0.59%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,483.29 for a gain of 116.89 points or 0.87%; the Russell 3000 at 2,323.21 for a gain of 5.95 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,182.29 for a gain of 6.41 points or 0.29%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,565.87 for a gain of 122.62 points or 0.30%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 717.64 for a gain of 2.21 points or 0.31%.

