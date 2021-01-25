US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,960.00 on Monday with a loss of 36.98 points or -0.12%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,855.36 for a gain of 13.89 points or 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,635.99 for a gain of 92.93 points or 0.69%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.24 for a gain of 1.33 points or 6.07%.
Monday's market movers
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday. Investors were optimistic about technology earnings coming in the week ahead. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report.
The Federal Open Market Committee will hold a meeting this week. Also on the economic calendar this week is a gross domestic product announcement on Thursday. From President Joe Biden, investors are expecting efforts targeting buy American procurement and also immigration to be a focus this week.
In COVID news, a new virus strain from South Africa has been reported. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says it is developing a vaccine targeting it. Across the U.S., both daily new cases and deaths showed signs of retreating.
In other news:
- The Senate is planning to begin Trump impeachment proceedings Feb. 8.
- The Davos World Economic Forum began Monday virtually.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.52 in December from 0.31.
- The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 7.0 in January from 10.5.
- The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.080%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.085% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.125%.
Across the board:
- Utilities and biotech led gains.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) +47.61%
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) +18.12%
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +12.20%
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +4.03%
Small-cap stocks
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,163.27 for a loss of 5.49 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,232.83 for a gain of 1.13 points or 0.092%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,100.88 for a loss of 29.18 points or -0.19%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,672.23 for a loss of 30.17 points or -0.31%.
Other notable indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,453.80 for a loss of 8.73 points or -0.35%; the S&P 100 at 1,774.64 for a gain of 10.43 points or 0.59%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,483.29 for a gain of 116.89 points or 0.87%; the Russell 3000 at 2,323.21 for a gain of 5.95 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,182.29 for a gain of 6.41 points or 0.29%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,565.87 for a gain of 122.62 points or 0.30%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 717.64 for a gain of 2.21 points or 0.31%.
