>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1565) 

US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Monday

Nasdaq gains 0.69%

January 25, 2021 | About: FB +1.28% AAPL +2.77% MSFT +1.58% TSLA +4.03% MRNA +12.2% AXDX +47.61% GME +18.12%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,960.00 on Monday with a loss of 36.98 points or -0.12%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,855.36 for a gain of 13.89 points or 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,635.99 for a gain of 92.93 points or 0.69%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.24 for a gain of 1.33 points or 6.07%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday. Investors were optimistic about technology earnings coming in the week ahead. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report.

The Federal Open Market Committee will hold a meeting this week. Also on the economic calendar this week is a gross domestic product announcement on Thursday. From President Joe Biden, investors are expecting efforts targeting buy American procurement and also immigration to be a focus this week.

In COVID news, a new virus strain from South Africa has been reported. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says it is developing a vaccine targeting it. Across the U.S., both daily new cases and deaths showed signs of retreating.

In other news:

  • The Senate is planning to begin Trump impeachment proceedings Feb. 8.
  • The Davos World Economic Forum began Monday virtually.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.52 in December from 0.31.
  • The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 7.0 in January from 10.5.
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.080%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.085% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.125%.

Across the board:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,163.27 for a loss of 5.49 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,232.83 for a gain of 1.13 points or 0.092%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,100.88 for a loss of 29.18 points or -0.19%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,672.23 for a loss of 30.17 points or -0.31%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,453.80 for a loss of 8.73 points or -0.35%; the S&P 100 at 1,774.64 for a gain of 10.43 points or 0.59%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,483.29 for a gain of 116.89 points or 0.87%; the Russell 3000 at 2,323.21 for a gain of 5.95 points or 0.26%; the Russell 1000 at 2,182.29 for a gain of 6.41 points or 0.29%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,565.87 for a gain of 122.62 points or 0.30%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 717.64 for a gain of 2.21 points or 0.31%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)