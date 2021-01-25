Dover Precision Components Expands TruTech High Performance Materials Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Precision Components, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the expansion of its TruTech™ materials brand, delivering the latest advances in polymer science to enhance the performance and reliability of critical components in rotating and reciprocating machinery.

Dover Precision Components has made significant investments in its Materials Technology initiative to fully integrate materials research with engineering expertise and practical experience in machinery applications. As part of this, a world-class team of material scientists has been assembled to develop proprietary TruTech polymeric materials, optimize process parameters and ensure product quality. With a dedicated materials laboratory featuring state-of-the-art mechanical, chemical, optical and thermal analysis equipment, as well as advanced friction and wear testing, the team has the necessary tools to fully evaluate materials and their signature properties. In addition, the recently constructed Dover Precision Components Innovation Lab allows for testing in real-world environments to transform material properties into customer benefits.

The TruTech portfolio includes materials formulated to extend the service life and performance of Cook Compression sealing components, Waukesha Bearings fluid film bearing products, Inpro/Seal Bearing Isolators and Air Mizer shaft seals. As a result of recent investments, the Dover Precision Components Materials Technology initiative has already developed new manufacturing methods to provide greater freedom to product development engineers. The investments have also enabled the expansion of the TruTech portfolio with new materials for use in high-pressure, non-lubricated reciprocating compressor applications.

"The investments made in our TruTech materials have differentiated us in the market and provided us with a significant advantage in meeting customer needs for performance in demanding operating conditions," said Jane Kober, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Dover Precision Components. "Our expertise enables us to develop, test and deliver reliable solutions using the most advanced polymer materials, and positions us to serve the next generation of reciprocating and rotating machinery."

TruTech materials are designed for optimum performance characteristics in a variety of operating conditions and have decades of proven success in the field. They are formulated from high performance polymers, such as PTFE, PEEK, UHMWPE, PPS, polyimide and other high-temperature aromatic polymer materials, in combination with state-of-the-art fillers, carefully selected and formulated to satisfy application requirements. All formulation, manufacturing and testing are done in-house to ensure high-quality standards and full traceability.

Broad research and development capabilities allow complete control of the material development process from material composition and processing to manufacturing and product testing. Maintaining these capabilities in-house provides Dover Precision Components the flexibility to customize material solutions for specific applications and operating environments. New materials receive intensive laboratory analysis and undergo comprehensive testing before release into the field.

The Dover Precision Components Materials Technology initiative is also currently developing material solutions to extend the useful life of reciprocating compressor packing rings, wiper rings, piston rings and rider rings, as well as enhance performance in non-lubricated environments and process gases, such as hydrogen.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, and reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability and productivity, and backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

