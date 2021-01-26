5 Undervalued Stocks Below the Peter Lynch Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Jan. 26, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) was trading around $17.23 per share as of Jan. 26. The Peter Lynch fair value is $24.25, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 28% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week decrease of 13%.

The independent oil and gas producer has a market cap of $4.52 billion and an enterprise value of $13.06 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 0.99, which is higher than 52% of companies in the oil and gas industry. The share price is currently 20.95% below its 52-week high and 735.71% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 13.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.03% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.03%.

NCR

NCR Corp. (NCR) was trading around $34 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $40.34, which suggests it is undervalued with a 16% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 4.49%.

The global vendor of ATMs has a market cap of $4.38 billion and an enterprise value of $8.01 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.80, which is higher than 90% of companies in the software industry. The share price is 13.49% below its 52-week high and 222% above its 52-week low.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) was trading around $28.46 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $39.49, which suggests it is undervalued with an 28% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 2.65%.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $3.46 billion and an enterprise value of $166.10 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 109.03, which is higher than 87% of companies in the REITs industry. The share price is currently 18.87% below its 52-week high and 10.31% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.55% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

M.D.C. Holdings

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) was trading around $53.11 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $119.50, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 56% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 28.39%.

The holding company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and an enterprise value of $4.15 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.74, which is lower than 100% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. The price is currently 0.64% below its 52-week high and 237% above its 52-week low.

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Insperity

Insperity Inc. (NSP) was trading around $86.73 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $98.25, which suggests it is undervalued with a 11% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has decreased 5.20%.

The company, which provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions, has a market cap of $3.33 billion and an enterprise value of $3.35 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 22.07, which is lower than 51% of companies in the business services industry. The share price is currently 9.45% below its 52-week high and 283.93% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

