Second Tencent Music Entertainment Awards Conclude Successfully, Further Propelling the Growth and Development of China's Digital Music Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, held the second annual Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) ceremony at The Venetian Macao on January 23, 2021. The ceremony was livestreamed on Tencent Music's platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. In the 48 hours after the end of the ceremony, topics relating to the TMEA ceremony has attracted 18.5 billion of cumulative page views online.

Themed "Music to Live," the second TMEA lived up to and transcended the challenges faced by Chinese music listeners over the past year, united and inspired them, and released their enthusiasm for music and zest for life. During the ceremony, 57 awards were awarded to domestic and international artists, for their musical talents and contributions to the music entertainment industry in China; the winners included K-pop group BLACKPINK, popular Chinese singers G.E.M., Jane Zhang, JJ Lin, Mayday, Zhou Shen, and the iconic Taylor Swift, amongst other music artists. The awards ceremony was accompanied by live performances from leading music artists in China, such as CORSAK, Jane Zhang, KUN, Richie Jen, and Sunnee, each representing different music styles and genres.

This year's TMEA used innovative technologies to integrate online and offline experiences for the audience. Not only were music fans able to view the awards ceremony online, but they were also able to break distance limitations to interact with friends, creating a unique, immersive experience for music lovers. Moreover, this year's TMEA featured the cutting-edge technology of customized live streaming surround sound systems for concerts. TME plans to ramp up the use of such systems in future concerts, kindling an exciting new experience for online music performances.

Since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, the TMEA have leveraged TME's vast user base, deep understanding of music trends and user insights, and rich and diverse music content to grow into an influential awards event in the Chinese music industry.

Leveraging Tencent Music's leading online music entertainment platform, the TMEA has turned into a bellwether of popular music trends in the country, and is becoming instrumental in showcasing and further unlocking the value of music. The awards serve to cultivate and promote high-quality music content to the public, as well as extol the cultural virtues of the Chinese music industry, benefiting the industry, music artists, and users alike.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Media Relations Contact

E-mail: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-tencent-music-entertainment-awards-conclude-successfully-further-propelling-the-growth-and-development-of-chinas-digital-music-industry-301214816.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment