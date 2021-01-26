Jacobs Awarded US Navy's Kings Bay Base Operations Support I Contract for Intelligent Asset Management

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) was selected by U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast for base operating support services at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and outlying areas. The contract, known as Kings Bay Base Operations Support I (KB BOSI), goes into effect June 1, 2021 and has a maximum potential award to Jacobs of $421M over a one-year base period and seven one-year options.

Jacobs expands its partnership with the U.S. Navy with this win, delivering intelligent asset management solutions on three contracts providing base operations services (BOS) at Naval Station Mayport in Florida, Naval Base Kitsap's West Sound in Washington and now Kings Bay.

"The Kings Bay contract allows Jacobs to leverage its experience and longstanding relationship with the U.S. Navy to support NAVFAC Southeast's critical mission ensuring our countries warfighters have reliable facilities to protect our country," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "Our team will apply innovative and agile technical and management approaches across all elements of the contract enterprise while ensuring a strong focus on safety."

Work under the KB BOSI contract includes providing intelligent asset management solutions to enhance infrastructure reliability and availability in the areas of force protection, facility management, facility investment, utilities management, electrical, steam, wastewater, water, compressed air, SCADA, telecommunications, chiller plant, transportation, and equipment, environmental and other related services. Leveraging Jacobs' depth of capabilities in reliability-centered maintenance programs, the company will provide enhanced operation and maintenance expertise to increase infrastructure reliability at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Kings Bay provides management, maintenance and operation services for the Ohio class nuclear-powered submarines, systems, infrastructure and facilities.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-us-navys-kings-bay-base-operations-support-i-contract-for-intelligent-asset-management-301213155.html

SOURCE Jacobs