>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3177) 

Beyond Meat, PepsiCo Team Up to Create Plant-Based Snacks and Beverages

The companies want to create products that are good for both people and the planet

January 26, 2021 | About: BYND +17.56% PEP +0.65%

In an effort to create more snacks and drinks with plant-based proteins, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced on Tuesday they are creating a joint venture called The PLANeT Partnership.

While the financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed, the El Segundo, California-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes will benefit from PepsiCo's production and marketing expertise, allowing it to reach more consumers in a wider range of product categories.

In a statement, Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown expressed his excitement for the partnership.

"We look forward to together unlocking new categories and product lines that will inspire positive choices for both people and planet," he said. "PepsiCo represents the ideal partner for us in this exciting endeavor, one of global reach and importance."

For its part, Purchase, New York-based Pepsi will not only expand its presence in plant-based categories, but will be able to work toward its sustainability goals. In addition to cutting down on sugar in its products and adding healthier snacks and drinks to its portfolio, the popular food and beverage company committed to the United Nations' pledge last year to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

"Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet, while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products," Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo's global chief commercial officer, said.

Following the announcement, shares of Beyond Meat were up 18.02% at $187.34, giving it an $11.99 billion market cap. With a market cap of $192.01 billion, PepsiCo shares posted a smaller rally of 0.92% to $141.47.

GuruFocus estimates shares of Beyond Meat have gained more than 50% over the past year, while PepsiCo recorded a 1.04% decline.

dcdb88e06162706143dcb97888e18998.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)