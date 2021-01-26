Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Netflix Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, B. Riley Financial Inc, sells Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Netflix Inc, Unisys Corp, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,800 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6100.00% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 68,000 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 326,100 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 438,145 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.49%

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 102,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $89.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 6100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3325.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.89%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 4958.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.22. The stock is now traded at around $114.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 164,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 438,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 123.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.197500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.73, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $1.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,559,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in National Holdings Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,729,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.