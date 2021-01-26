>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Netflix Inc

January 26, 2021 | About: AMZN +0.95% ACIA -0.05% RILY -1.57% XPER -0.66% SONM +0.98% NHLD +0% XLI -0.33% DIA +0.06% RP -0.1% PRVL +0% ATUS +0.24%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, B. Riley Financial Inc, sells Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Netflix Inc, Unisys Corp, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitec+proprietary+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,800 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6100.00%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 68,000 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 326,100 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 304,200 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 438,145 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.49%
New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 102,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc initiated holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $89.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 6100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3325.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.89%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 4958.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.22. The stock is now traded at around $114.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 164,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 438,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 123.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.197500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.73, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $1.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,559,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: National Holdings Corp (NHLD)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc added to a holding in National Holdings Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,729,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Equitec Proprietary Markets, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC. Also check out:

1. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)