>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Graham Griffin
Graham Griffin
Articles (143) 

3M Earnings Beat Estimates Due to Pandemic Demands

Health care products lead the charge for the company

January 26, 2021 | About: MMM +3.26%

Diversified production company 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) has released profitable earnings on the back of increased demand for health care products during the ongoing pandemic.

The company reported earnings per share of $2.38 for the fourth quarter, which beat estimates that placed earnings between $2.04 and $2.28 per share. Net sales totalled $8.58 billion for the quarter, representing a 5.8% increase.

db62e25c47fbad361d7dd55de2a02098.png

3M saw success across all of its individual divisions, noting the success of its health care division. Health care benefitted specifically from the sale of protective masks, including the company's highly demanded N95 mask, throughout 2020. Sales for the health care division were up 5.4% at $2.3 billion for the quarter.

The company's safety and industrial division brought sales up 12.7% during the quarter to lead the charge. Consumer sales also saw a large increase of 10.6% to a total of $1.4 billion and transportation and electronics saw a small 2.3% increase to $2.3 billion.

Operating cash flow came out to $2.5 billion for the quarter and adjusted to $2.1 billion after deductions. 3M was also able to pay out $848 million in cash dividends to shareholders during the quarter while decreasing total debt by 4%.

3M is expecting to increase sales throughout 2021 in the range of 5% to 8%. They are also pushing for earnings per share of $9.20 to $9.70 and have laid plans for environmental, social and governance improvements throughout the following year.

On Jan. 26, the stock was trading at $176.26 per share with a market cap of $101.30 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at fair value.

85e7e938c5f755c0b347f9a80fa81cfc.png

Top gurus invested in 3M include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

38dce90dfaa93c784df4d74e2c7ca96e.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Graham Griffin

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)