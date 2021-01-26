Ruane Cunniff's Sequoia Fund's 4th-Quarter Letter to Shareholders

January 22, 2021



Dear Sequoia Shareholders and Clients:



Sequoia Fund's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 appear below with results of the



S&P 500 Index for the same periods:









Through December 31, 2020







Sequoia Fund







S&P 500 Index*







Fourth Quarter







14.68%







12.15%







1 Year







23.33%







18.40%







3 Years (Annualized)







15.76%







14.18%







5 Years (Annualized)







11.63%







15.22%







10 Years (Annualized)







11.78%







13.88%







Since Inception (Annualized)**







13.77%







11.19%





About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg