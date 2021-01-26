>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invitae Announces Exercise in Full of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock and Closing of Underwritten Public Offering

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:NVTA -7.81%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 8,932,038 shares of its common stock, including 1,165,048 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $51.50 per share. As a result of the underwriters' option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Invitae from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, was approximately $460.0 million.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley, Cowen and Company, LLC and SVB Leerink LLC acted as the book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-manager for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on March 4, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or from SVB Leerink LLC, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7535, ext. 6132, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitae Corporation

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

Contact:
Laura D'Angelo
[email protected]
(628) 213-3369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-announces-exercise-in-full-of-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-of-common-stock-and-closing-of-underwritten-public-offering-301215534.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)