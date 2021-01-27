Ebsray Releases New HiFlow Series Regenerative Turbine Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebsray, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in the design and manufacture of regenerative turbine and positive displacement pump technologies, today announced the launch of its new HiFlow Series Regenerative Turbine Pumps. Designed to help optimize the transport and handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, butane and Autogas, Ebsray HiFlow Series pumps are available in R75/R77 models for use on large transport trailers and R80/R82 models for use in base-mounted setups.

Ebsray HiFlow Series Regenerative Turbine Pumps excel in handling LPG because they are designed with very low NPSHr requirements. This allows them to easily transfer low viscosity liquids at high pressure while handling entrained vapors or liquids at or near their boiling point. While these fluid conditions generally hamper the performance and reliability of most pump technologies, HiFlow Series pumps are able to maintain their efficiency in almost any pumping and fluid condition, eliminating the damaging impact of cavitation and pulsation, with flow rates up to 600 L/min (159 gpm).

Designed for truck loading and unloading, Ebsray HiFlow Series R75/R77 pumps are truck flange mounted pumps built for the rigors of fluid delivery. For fast, smooth and quiet transfer of fluids, HiFlow R75/R77 pumps provide much-needed speed and efficiency in the time-sensitive nature of deliveries. R75/R77 models can be driven by electric drive, hydraulic drive or high-speed PTOs.

Base mounted for large volume fluid transfer, Ebsray HiFlow Series R80/R82 pumps provide a variety of operational advantages compared to competing technologies like side-channel pumps. With their compact footprint and simple design, these single-stage regenerative turbine pumps are easy to repair in the field and feature only one wear component, the mechanical seal.

For more information on Ebsray, please go to ebsraypumps.com.au. Ebsray is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Ebsray:

Ebsray is a leader in the design and manufacture of regenerative turbine and positive displacement pump technologies, including sliding vane and gear, for a wide range of industrial applications. Founded as a precision-engineering company in the 1920s, in 1938, Ebsray turned to pump design and manufacture and has grown into a leading supplier of specialized pumps for use in a wide array of industries, including chemical, petroleum liquids, mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, municipal and utility services, and paint and coatings. Ebsray—headquartered in Cromer, Australia—is part of PSG, a Dover company.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

