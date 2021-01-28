Astellas Achieves 100% Score on Corporate Equality Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Astellas has achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (the Index).

The Index evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including domestic partner benefits, non-discrimination workplace protections, competency programs, transgender-inclusive health care benefits and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Astellas' StarLife Family Care benefits program embraces broad needs from child to elder care offerings and covers LGBTQ+ employees along with their spouses or domestic partners.

Astellas achieved a 100 percent score and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, mirroring its scores and awards from previous years.

"I'm proud to be part of a company that values equal treatment for all employees. It's not surprising that the Human Rights Campaign has continuously recognized Astellas' commitment to equality for seven consecutive years," said Diarmuid Moran, senior director, and co-chair of Astellas LGBTQ Employee Impact Group. "Astellas is indeed a 'Best Place to Work', and not just for our LGBTQ employees but for all of our diverse employees. You can truly see that our company values a culture of authenticity – one where all employees can be their true selves and leverage their unique perspectives, experiences and knowledge on behalf of patients."

For more information on Astellas, visit www.astellas.us.

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.com/us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/5911/.

