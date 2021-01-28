Meso Numismatics Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce that it expects to file its Q2 within the next 10 days and its Q3 approximately 4 weeks thereafter which would bring the company’s filing status to current.



“Meso is committed to closing the acquisition with Global Stem Cells Group and management expects that this transaction will add significant value for shareholders,” said David Christensen, President and CEO.

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging numismatic and technology company specialized in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to help companies grow.

