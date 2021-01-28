Avient to Hold Webcast on February 9, 2021 to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and 2021 Outlook

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, will be hosting a webcast with a slide presentation as part of its previously announced earnings announcement scheduled for February 9, 2021.

"We had a very strong finish to the year and demand conditions continue to improve as we begin 2021," said Giuseppe Di Salvo, VP, Treasurer and Investor Relations, Avient Corporation. "In addition to communicating fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance, we will use the webcast to update investors and analysts on the Clariant Masterbatch integration and synergy capture, which is ahead of schedule, and introduce growth projections for 2021."

The webcast can be viewed live at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at avient.com/investors, or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ko4y5g9z.

To participate in the audio-only portion of the call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 3293155, as previously announced. There will be a question and answer section following the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of approximately $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

