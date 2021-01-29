FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business Combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.

FREYR AS, (the “Company” or “FREYR”), a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced that it will become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa Energy”) (NYSE: ALUS), a Cayman Islands exempted, publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The transaction represents a pro forma equity value of $1.4 billion for the combined company upon closing which will be named “FREYR Battery” (“Pubco”). Pubco’s common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021.FREYR is targeting development of up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway by 2025 to position the Company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. FREYR expects to deliver safer, higher energy density and lower cost clean battery cells made with renewable energy from an ethically and sustainably sourced supply chain. The Company’s ambition is to become the battery cell producer with the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint in the world. FREYR plans to utilize Norway’s inherent advantages, including access to renewable energy, some of Europe’s lowest electricity prices and shorter delivery distances to main markets in Europe and the US as compared to competitors in Asia.The Company is partnering strategically on next-generation semi-solid battery cell technology that is expected to materially reduce manufacturing costs and provide a highly competitive market position for FREYR. The Company’s solutions will address the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications, representing an estimated addressable market of about 5,000 GWh per year by 2030.Daniel Barcelo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alussa Energy, commented, “We are excited and privileged to partner with FREYR, as this transaction represents a compelling investment opportunity to address the rapidly growing market for electrification of global transportation and energy systems. Furthermore, Norway with its entrepreneurial cities like Mo i Rana provide a great foundation for FREYR’s Gigafactories. We evaluated over 75 investment opportunities across the global energy and energy transition sectors since our IPO in late 2019, and FREYR clearly stood out as a frontline player in adopting leading-edge battery technology to address a significant and growing market with a unique commitment to full-cycle sustainability. We have full confidence that FREYR’s experienced execution team, combined with the capital resources from this transaction, including strategic investors Koch Strategic Platforms and Glencore, makes the Company well-positioned to play a transformational role in decarbonizing global energy and transportation markets.”Tom Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of FREYR, said, “We believe the combination of foundational capital from committed investors with commercially available, advanced battery solutions is the fastest way to accelerate the energy transition. FREYR is dedicated to delivering one of the most sustainable and cost-effective clean battery cells based on 100% renewable energy and ethically sourced raw materials. We are truly excited to share our ambition with Alussa Energy and some of the leading international investors as we embark on our plan for the production of one of the most environmentally friendly battery cells in the world. We believe our partnership-based business model positions FREYR to accelerate long-term value creation by targeting sustainable, superior returns to our shareholders and stakeholders.”Torstein Dale Sjøtveit, Founder and Executive Chairman of FREYR, continued, “FREYR has attracted a diversified and experienced team, partners and initial customers in a short period of time. The capital raise and NYSE listing add further momentum to our progress and positions us as a catalyst for European battery cell production and the Nordic battery ecosystem. We see this transaction as a strong confirmation of FREYR’s growth potential enabled by cutting-edge technology and access to clean renewable energy. Moving ahead, FREYR will focus on executing our project plans, attracting more talent, cultivating partnerships and providing our customers with sustainable and cost-effective clean battery cells.”Todd Kantor, Portfolio Manager of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC, a Member of Alussa Energy’s Sponsor, added, “As a hedge fund primarily focused on investing across the energy eco-chain, we view FREYR as one of the most exciting investment opportunities in the energy transition movement, particularly given the Company’s potential to deliver innovative electrification solutions through a sustainable and clean platform.”The business combination values the combined company at an implied $1.4 billion pro forma equity value. The transaction will provide an estimated $850 million of net proceeds to the Company, assuming no redemptions by Alussa Energy shareholders, including a $600 million fully committed PIPE at $10.00 per share of the Company anchored by strategic and institutional investors, including Koch Strategic Platforms, Glencore, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Franklin Templeton, Sylebra Capital and Van Eck Associates Corporation. 100% of FREYR’s existing shares will roll over into the combined company.The transaction implies an equity value of FREYR of approximately $410 million. Current FREYR shareholders (fully diluted) are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company after transaction close, representing an exchange ratio of approximately 0.179031 of shares of the combined company for each share of FREYR based on the currently available information and assuming a $600 million PIPE.The boards of directors of both Alussa Energy and FREYR have approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval by Alussa Energy’s and FREYR’s shareholders and satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions set forth in the definitive documentation.Additional information about the proposed transactions contemplated by the business combination agreement (the “Transaction”), including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Alussa Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url].Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as the equity capital markets advisor to Alussa Energy. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BTIG, LLC and BTIG Norway AS acted as the financial advisors to Alussa Energy. Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as M&A legal counsel to Alussa Energy, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as securities counsel to Alussa Energy, Wiersholm AS served as Norwegian counsel to Alussa Energy, and Appleby (Cayman) Ltd served as Cayman Islands legal counsel to Alussa Energy. Rystad Energy and Sustainable Governance Partners acted as business and environmental, social and governance advisors, respectively, to Alussa Energy. Kite Hill PR LLC acted as the public relations advisor to Alussa Energy.Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. served as U.S. legal counsel to FREYR, and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS, served as Norwegian legal counsel to FREYR. Crux Advisers AS acted as investor relations and communications adviser to FREYR.Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, BTIG, LLC and Pareto Securities AS served as placement agents for the PIPE financing. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agents.FREYR and Alussa Energy will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the proposed business combination today, Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8:00 EST/14:00 CET.To follow the conference call via webcast, please use this link:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fstreams.eventcdn.net%2Ffreyer%2Finvestor-conference-call%2F[/url]To listen to the prepared remarks via telephone, please dialUS: +1-833-350-1443NO: +47 23 96 63 25Conference ID: 4357642FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit [url="]www.freyrbattery.com[/url].Alussa Energy is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Alussa Energy may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, Alussa Energy intends to focus on businesses across the entire global energy supply chain. 