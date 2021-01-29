>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Whirlpool Corporation Awarded Perfect 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index for 18th Year in a Row

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:WHR -8.38%

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 18th year in a row, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index. This distinction recognizes Whirlpool Corporation's ongoing commitment to Inclusion and Diversity and designates the company as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

The Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking tool for corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Whirlpool Corporation's perfect 100 score indicates the company has met all criteria across four measured categories: Workforce Protections, Inclusive Benefits, Supporting an Inclusive Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility, and Responsible Citizenship. The Pride Network, an employee resource group at Whirlpool Corporation, has also been instrumental in creating a truly inclusive work environment while supporting employees, the business and the community.

"Inclusion and Diversity are core values at Whirlpool Corporation, and we continually strive to meet new, bold goals and deliver meaningful action in both our workplace and the communities where we operate," said Devon Voster, Senior Director of Inclusion & Diversity and Talent Acquisition at Whirlpool Corporation. "Cultivating an environment where we draw from diverse points of view is what motivates our constant pursuit of improving consumers' lives at home. We are proud to have our efforts recognized once again on the Corporate Equality Index."

Whirlpool Corporation strongly believes that unique backgrounds and experiences enable innovation, which is critical to success. The company has eight established employee resource groups in the U.S. and several others around the world. These groups are critical in creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace.

The company also continues to participate in and support leading Inclusion and Diversity initiatives. Most recently, Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer became a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of leading executives with the mission to train, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement.

As a result of these ongoing efforts, Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leader in inclusion and diversity. Most recently, the Company was also named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-awarded-perfect-100-on-the-2021-corporate-equality-index-for-18th-year-in-a-row-301217942.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)