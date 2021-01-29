Welltower Included In 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index For 3rd Consecutive Year

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower®Inc. today announced that it is one of 380 companies across 44 countries and regions included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Companies named in the Index span 11 sectors, including real estate, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, among others. Welltower is proud to have improved its year over year rating, having outperformed both the overall average as well as the average score in its sector.

"Welltower is extremely pleased to be named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year," said Pam Byrne, Welltower's Senior Vice President, Human Capital. "Our inclusion in this prestigious index is a reflection of Welltower's prioritization of issues of gender equality and the contributions of a diverse workforce to our overall success."

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate.

