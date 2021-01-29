Southwest Airlines Named A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality For Seventh Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that it has, once again, received a rating of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the airline as being a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"Southwest Airlines has a nearly 50-year history of putting People first and this designation reflects that focus," said Ellen Torbert, Southwest's Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. "Being named a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality' demonstrates our continuous efforts to put Employees first, offer excellent benefits, and positively impact the LGBTQ community."

Southwest Airlines has a history of giving back to the LGBTQ community and is proud of the continued community partnerships it has with organizations that are working hard to make a positive difference in the lives of the LGBTQ community.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies. Southwest's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

ABOUT HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami, Palm Springs, Calif., Steamboat Springs, and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; and Jackson, Miss., on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-named-a-best-place-to-work-for-lgbtq-equality-for-seventh-consecutive-year-301218280.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.