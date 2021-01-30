Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Jan. 29

The largest insider buys this week were in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY), Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Intel chief financial officer bought 9,095 shares

CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on Jan. 26 for an average price of $55.34. The share price has increased by 0.31% since then.

Intel is an American international technology corporation that is the world's largest and highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue. The company is also the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, which are found in most personal computers. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion; as of Jan. 29, it traded at $55.51.

On Jan. 27, Intel announced the appointment of Sunil Shenoy as the senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group. The appointment is effective on Feb. 1. Shenoy will report to the current CEO Bob Swan until Feb. 15, after which he will report to incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger. Most recently, Shenoy was senior vice president and general manager of RISC-V at SiFive.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling group member bought 12,459 shares

Group Member David B. Williams bought 12.459 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) on Jan. 22 for an average price of $55.50. Since then, the stock has gained 61.64%.

Hyster-Yale Materials is an American manufacturing company that focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing and selling a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. The company was spun off from NACCO Industries in 2012. Some of the company's subsidiaries include Nuvera Fuel Cells and Bolzoni S.P.A. The company has a market capitalization of $1.507 billion; as of Jan. 29, it traded at $89.71.

On Nov. 10, Hyster-Yale announced the board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B common stock and was paid on Dec. 15 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1.

Dream Finders Homes senior vice president and chief operating officer bought 60,000 shares

Senior VP and COO Doug Moran bought 60,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) on Jan. 25 for average price of $13. The share price has increased by 78.08% since then.

Dream Finders Homes is an American homebuilding company that operates in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and other states. The company closed over 3,150 homes in 2020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14; as of Jan. 29, it traded at $23.15.

On Jan. 20, Dream Finders Homes announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,600,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price of $13 per share. The offering closed on Jan. 25 with gross proceeds totaling approximately $124.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals president and CEO bought 11,000 shares

President and CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) on Jan. 27 for an average price of $8.98. Since then, the stock has gained 1.78%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals is an American clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer. The company's lead product candidate is envafolimab, which is a PD-L1 antibody developed for the treatment of sarcoma. The company has a market capitalization of $132.8 million; as of Jan. 29, it traded at $9.14.

On Jan. 19, TRACON Pharmaceuticals announced that the New Drug Application for envafolimab was granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China. Priority review is a procedure designed to encourage the development of new drugs and to accelerate the review and approval of new drugs with clinical value and urgent clinical needs.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

