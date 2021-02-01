>
KCS Executives to Address Three Conferences in February 2021

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:KSU +1.23%


Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) executives will address the following conferences via webcasts:





  • President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, will address the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on February 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time






  • Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on February 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. eastern time






  • Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. eastern time




Interested investors may access the webcasts on KCS’ website at [url="]investors.kcsouthern.com[/url]. A link to the replay will be available following the event.



Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at [url="]www.kcsouthern.com[/url].

